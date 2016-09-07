Inquest into Abbotsford mental health deaths begins

A coroner’s inquest into the deaths of three persons who died shortly after leaving Abbotsford Regional Hospital began today.

A jury and a presiding coroner will hear evidence at the Burnaby Coroners Court over eight days about the deaths, reportedly of suicide, of two men and one woman.

Two of the deaths occurred on the same day.

Brian David Geisheimer, aged 30, most recently of Maple Ridge, died in Mission on Dec. 28, 2014.

Sebastien Pavit Abdi, aged 19, of Abbotsford, died at the family home on April 26, 2015. And Sarah Louise Charles, aged 41, died the same day near her Abbotsford apartment building.

Each of the three had been admitted patients at Abbotsford Regional Hospital for mental health issues within a few days of their deaths.

No more details about the deaths were released.

Presiding coroner Donita Kuzma and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses under oath to determine the facts surrounding the deaths.

The inquest began Wednesday, and is slated to take eight days.

The jury will have the opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances.

An inquest is a formal process that allows for public presentation of evidence relating to a death.