Mission RCMP searching for man charged with robbery and assault

Mission RCMP are asking for the public's help to locate suspect Jacob William Beck who is wanted on several charges.

Mission RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 24-year-old Jacob William Beck who is wanted in B.C. for two counts of robbery, two counts of assault and one count of production of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Beck is described as a Black male, 5’11 and weighs 181 pounds. He has short curly black hair and brown eyes.

Beck is none to drive in a white 2002 Jeep Liberty, bearing British Columbia license plate CJ9 04G.

Anyone who has any information about Beck’s whereabouts are asked to contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.

If you see Beck, police warn the public to not approach him, instead call 911 immediately.

Beck was last seen in the Mission area.