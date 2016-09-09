Six-year-old girl, young woman hit by truck and seriously injured

A six-year-old girl and a 20-year-old woman were taken to hospital Friday morning after being hit by a truck while crossing Peardonville Road in Abbotsford.

The pair were crossing Peardonville legally at a pedestrian-controlled crosswalk around 7:15 a.m. when they were hit by an eastbound pickup truck, according to police.

Both were seriously injured and one was airlifted to hospital. Their current status is not yet known.

The male driver of the truck remained on the scene of the accident and is co-operating.

Collision reconstruction officers are currently on scene, and the intersection is expected to remain closed for several hours as the investigation continues.

Watch abbynews.com for updates.