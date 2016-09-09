UPDATE: Mission teen that was struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital, expected to be fine say RCMP

Mission RCMP are investigating an accident on Thursday afternoon that saw a vehicle strike a teenage pedestrian.

UPDATED: Police now say the teenager, struck by a vehicle yesterday afternoon was riding a bicycle when the incident occurred.

The teen was struck by a vehicle on Thursday afternoon at the corner of Dewdney Trunk Road and Stave Lake Street, close to Riverside College.

A medical helicopter was called in to take the teenager to BC Children’s Hospital. However, RCMP say the youth is expected to make a full recovery.

Mission RCMP have released few other details pending an investigation of the incident.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene according to the RCMP.