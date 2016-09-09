- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
News
UPDATE: Mission teen that was struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital, expected to be fine say RCMP
Mission RCMP are investigating an accident on Thursday afternoon that saw a vehicle strike a teenage pedestrian.
UPDATED: Police now say the teenager, struck by a vehicle yesterday afternoon was riding a bicycle when the incident occurred.
The teen was struck by a vehicle on Thursday afternoon at the corner of Dewdney Trunk Road and Stave Lake Street, close to Riverside College.
A medical helicopter was called in to take the teenager to BC Children’s Hospital. However, RCMP say the youth is expected to make a full recovery.
Mission RCMP have released few other details pending an investigation of the incident.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene according to the RCMP.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.