Fire investigators unable to pinpoint cause of Mission blaze

Fire investigators have been unable to determine the cause of a blaze that all but destroyed a home on 14th Avenue in Mission last week.

On Aug. 28 at about 6:30 p.m. Mission Fire Rescue Service were called out and found the home “fully involved” with flames showing from every window.

Crews managed to contain the fire to the main floor, but there was heavy damage. No one was hurt.

Mission Fire Chief Dale Unrau said the investigation was inconclusive.

“We know that the fire started on the exterior of the building but the official cause going to the fire commissioner’s office is going to be undetermined.”

Unrau explained that there were no ignition sources in the area, which he said only leaves two possibilities.

“It could have been improperly discarded smoking material or somebody possibly lighting a fire under the front porch.”

A witness pinpointed the fire starting at the front steps, but no cause could be identified.

“It could have been human failing, or malicious,” said Unrau.

There were two other small fires during the same week.

On Sept. 2, firefighters attended a house fire on McRae Avenue and one on Wren Street.

One call was caused by a pot on the stove while the other began when a recliner caught on fire.

“That one was improperly discarded smoking materials.”

Unrau said that blaze could have become worse had crews not contained it immediately, limiting the damage to the chair and smoke damage to the home.

He said it’s important to remind people to “ensure you appropriately discard your smoking materials.”

Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 9-15.