Pedestrian injured after incident on Best Avenue in Mission.

A pedestrian was injured Monday morning after a collision with a vehicle on Best Avenue, close to Cade Barr Street in Mission.

For the second time in a week, a pedestrian has been injured following a collision with a vehicle.

The incident occurred this morning (Monday, Sept. 12) at about 8:15 a.m. on Best Ave., close to Cade Barr Street.

Mission RCMP, BC Ambulance Service and Mission Fire Rescue Service were all on scene.

No official information has been released about the victim, or their condition.

Watch for updates as information becomes available.

On Thursday afternoon (Sept. 8) a young cyclist collided with a vehicle t the corner of Dewdney Trunk Road and Stave Lake Street. The cyclist was taken to hospital by air ambulance, but it has been reported that the injuries were not life-threatening.