Firefighters respond to blaze at Mission's Pleasant View Care Home

One person was transported to hospital after a small fire took place at Mission's Pleasant View Care Home. It is unknown whether the medical issue and the fire were connected.

A small fire broke out at the Pleasant View Care Home on Hurd Street in Mission on Monday afternoon.

Mission Fire Rescue Service was called out at about 2:45 p.m. after receiving a report of smoke coming out of a window at the care home.

When crews arrived they discovered a small fire in one of the rooms. At the same time, there was a medical issue with one of the patients said assistant fire chief Norm MacLeod who was on scene.

“The small fire was found and extinguished quickly and one patient was transported by BC Ambulance,” said MacLeod.

He does not know if the incidents were related or two separate situations that occurred at the same time.

Firefighters are now ventilating the area to remove smoke from the building.

MacLeod said it was too early to determine how much damage the fire caused.