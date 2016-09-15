How to celebrate Mission's 125th year?

Mission is turning 125 years old in 2017. The district is looking for celebration ideas and events.

Mission is going to be 125 years old in 2017 and the district is planning for a fantastic 125th anniversary celebration.

Under the leadership of District of Mission Parks, Recreation and Culture and a steering committee, the celebration will focus on arts, culture, and heritage. The district has formed a steering committee of volunteers and community leaders that is working to facilitate an exciting array of celebrations and activities to recognize this important milestone.

The committee is actively engaging with individuals, groups and organizations across Mission who host events. They are working to coordinate activities throughout the anniversary year and are planning a “Season of Celebration,” kicking off on the date of incorporation on June 2, through Culturedays in the fall.

“We are really looking forward to an exciting year celebrating our past, present, and future,” said Stephanie Key, deputy director of parks, recreation and culture. “This milestone is an amazing opportunity to bring together the many people and organizations that have made Mission great over the past 125 years, and to celebrate the very best in our community.”

The district will be providing support to expand select existing events and to establish new events, activities, or initiatives in recognition of Mission’s 125th anniversary.

As an open call the district invites you to submit your ideas for events, activities, or initiatives for Mission’s 125th. Contact the district at mission125@mission.ca by Oct. 30 with your ideas.

Watch mission.ca and the Mission City Record for more news and announcements about Mission’s 125th.