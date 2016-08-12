EDITORIAL: Keep pets safe

There’s nothing better than the dog days of summer. Life seems brighter when the sun shines. There is more fun to be had under blue skies.

Kids and adults alike splash in pools, float on lakes, camp and explore in what feels like the most carefree days of the year.

But when that temperature soars to the high 20s and into the 30s, it seems, for some, their brain gets fried with the heat, along with their skin if they aren’t using sunscreen.

People continue to leave their pets in hot cars all over the Fraser Valley, not only putting the canines in danger but tying up police resources as well.

There still seems to be this misconception out there from seemingly dog-adoring people that our canine friends need to go everywhere with us.

They don’t.

Don’t bring your dog for a car ride to the grocery store, don’t just “run in” to grab a few things at the mall. Don’t go do some banking with Fido waiting in the car.

Even in the shade, with the windows rolled down, the vehicle can heat up to more than 35 degrees in just minutes. Dogs don’t have the ability to sweat. Your dog, if it could talk, would ask to be left at home, to loyally await your return with a wag of the tail, a bark and a lick.

The alternative is possibly killing your best friend by causing your canine to suffer unrecoverable heatstroke.

The six dogs that died of heatstroke should have been the biggest wakeup call. Sadly, it wasn’t.

Why don’t you take the no hot dogs pledge online at nohotpets.ca?

– Black Press