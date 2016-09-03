EDITORIAL: A pointless crime

Vandals wrecked the backyard of the Mission Hospice Society’s office building last week.

A group of trespassers went behind the house, drank beer, scattered the empties all around the area, bent the small security fence around a pond, threw a garden hose in it and left it to flood for two days – killing the more than 100 fish inside.

Why?

It’s an absolutely pointless crime.

Angel Elias, executive director of the society thinks it may have been teenagers, but really, there is no way of knowing who committed the crime as the suspects flashed lights at the security cameras, making it impossible to get an image.

Volunteers have had to clean up the mess and, fortunately, the community rose to the occasion as people are already helping to replace the koi and goldfish that were lost.

Despite the display of generosity, the fact that vandals would choose to needlessly destroy a charitable organization’s property is, to say the least, disheartening if not infuriating.

The hospice helps terminally ill people to pass in a comfortable, loving surrounding. They also help family members to deal with their grief. Many of those family members have sat by that pond.

Grief probably wasn't on the vandals’ minds when they trashed the Hospice’s property, but hopefully they realize that they made someone’s time of tragedy a little worse.

On September 11, the Mission Hospice Society is hosting its annual Hike For Hospice at Fraser River Heritage Park. The event begins with registration at 9 a.m. and the five kilometre walk begins at 10 a.m. This is a great chance for the community to show its support.

Maybe some late night partiers would like to make a donation too.