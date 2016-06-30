LETTER: Let us celebrate the stars

Having recently read in the Mission City Record all the mixed reviews of the collapse of the observatory, it has struck a chord with my silenced sentiments on this subject – particularly (letter-writer) Bill Tyler’s thoughts resonated.

Having lived in Mission for 26 years, Heritage Park has been a highlight.

Not only for the fabulous community events that regularly take place here, or the delights of our legendary Blackberry Kitchen, but simply for the pleasant dog walks that always brighten the day.

The luscious greenery, old and young trees, the colourful rhododendrons, azaleas and mixed flowerbeds, winding paths, the flowing Fraser River, the valley farmland framed by the coastal mountains and Mt. Baker, solid and unchanging, standing in the distance, is a feast for the eyes and senses – in all the seasons.

When I first heard they were going to build an observatory here, as a gateway to the stars, I was enamoured of such a perfect idea.

It was thrilling to see the building being erected, anticipating the marvelous end result.

When the powers that be stepped in and chose to cancel these plans, I was crestfallen.

The park is a beautiful haven that has anointed the people of Mission with endless gifts. It is a daily reminder that the cliche “the best things in life are free” holds true.

I believe there is no better educational tool than the appreciation and regard for the world so wondrously surrounding us all. The opportunity to celebrate the stars and heavenly skies is at our fingertips.

Kim Oshiro-O’Neill

Mission