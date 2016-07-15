LETTER: Small step forward

I was gratified to read that the interpretive signs at Fraser River Heritage Park will be changed to reflect the truth about Canada’s residential schools for aboriginal people, of which Mission’s St. Mary’s Indian Residential School was one.

Our town began with and was named after the Oblate Fathers’ Mission to the indigenous people in the Valley and beyond.

We carry within our community’s very name the history of a tragedy against a people who were here thousands of years before us, a people who still suffer from discrimination and injustice.

We also carry within our community the ability to change our attitudes and actions towards our aboriginal neighbours.

Redoing the signs at Heritage Park is a small step forward.

Susan Truman

Mission