LETTER: Your blood donation can help save a life

On behalf of Canadian Blood Services and our territory manager, Nancy Bryan, I would like to thank Mission residents who support Canadian patients by giving blood.

In late April, we announced the need for 200,000 blood donations by July. Thousands of eligible donors answered the call for support and helped us collect more than 193,000 donations.

Approximately 300 donations were collected in Mission, which helped us meet hospital demand.

As some of our regular donors are busy with vacation and family time in the warm summer months, we always welcome new donors. To book an appointment for any upcoming Mission clinics, download the Give Blood app, visit blood.ca or call 1-888-236-6283.

We can’t thank you enough for the valuable gift you and other gracious donors provide to those in need. Please know that your time, selflessness and spirit of giving in Mission are appreciated. Somewhere in Canada, a patient will be thankful.

David Patterson

Director, Donor Relations,

Canadian Blood Services