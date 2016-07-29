- Home
Letters to the Editor
LETTER: Play Pokemon Go with respect
On reading the article detailing concerns Mission medical employees and those in their care have with users of the new Pokemon Go app entering the hospice wing, I feel – as a fellow player – prudent to point out that it is 100 per cent feasible to access the hotspot at the mural from outside the building.
It would be a little more respectful to the patients, staff and families instead of causing a disruption inside the facility.
Catch ‘em all, but responsibly.
Nicholas Roberts
Mission
