Letters to the Editor

LETTER: Play Pokemon Go with respect

  • posted Jul 29, 2016 at 12:00 PM
On reading the article detailing concerns Mission medical employees and those in their care have with users of the new Pokemon Go app entering the hospice wing, I feel – as a fellow player – prudent to point out that it is 100 per cent feasible to access the hotspot at the mural from outside the building.

It would be a little more respectful to the patients, staff and families instead of causing a disruption inside the facility.

Catch ‘em all, but responsibly.

 

Nicholas Roberts

Mission

 

