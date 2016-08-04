LETTER: Drivers should be educated at an early age

I have been meaning to write this letter for a long time.

What got me going is a conversation I had recently with a Mission woman about the terrible driving she sees in her neighbourhood.

I see it too, every day!

Drivers tailgate, they pass at pedestrian crossings, pass on the right shoulder while one is waiting to make a left turn, run stop signs and red lights, do not signal before making a turn, and speed in parking lots. I could go on.

Why is it that when people get behind the wheel of a vehicle they seem to go brain dead?

I think it is high time for both our ministry of motor vehicles and the ministry of education to initiate a course in elementary schools that will teach people to behave on our roads and highways, whether they be pedestrians, cyclists or drivers.

After all, as my late mother used to say, it is what you learn when you are young that sticks with you the rest of your life.

Walter Schmur

Mission