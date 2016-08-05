LETTER: Thanks for supporting folk music festival

It is with grateful hearts that we reflect on the generosity of the community of Mission and surrounding areas for their support of the 29th annual Mission Folk Music Festival.

We welcomed over 4,000 attendees on the weekend to our festival in the beautiful Fraser River Heritage Park.

Approximately 125 performers, 300 volunteers and 21 area coordinators came together to present a weekend of music, dance, hands-on workshops and family fun.

We very much appreciate the support of all who made this happen: patrons, volunteers, donors, sponsors, and funders, including Canadian Heritage and the Province of B.C.

We particularly acknowledge the tremendous support of the District of Mission and park staff.

We created a more intimate festival experience this year, and our audience appreciated the smaller footprint and the sense of community and warmth that resulted.

We shall continue on this sustainable path as we work towards celebrating our 30th annual Mission Folk Music Festival on July 21-23, 2017. We hope you will join us.

Michelle Demers Shaevitz

on behalf of the board and staff of the Mission Folk Music Festival Society