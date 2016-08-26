LETTER: Decision will become a 2018 election issue

The destruction of the observatory was an unfortunate day for the residents of Mission.

A short-sighted majority of council decided against the wishes of many Mission residents to take upon themselves the decision to demolish what would have been a wonderful educational facility, tourist attraction and more.

Granted, there were some issues with the observatory, but nothing that could not be resolved using creativity, problem solving and some wellplaced financial resources.

Where did the council get the mandate to destroy this beautiful dream? It should have been left for the residents of Mission to decide. Was the fall of 2018 so far away the council had to rush ahead and destroy the building?

My response to Mayor Randy Hawes, who suggests we now must move on and let this issue go, is “it’s not going to happen.” This will be a major election issue come 2018 and I and other Mission residents who supported the observatory will be at every public forum of candidates raising this issue.

Ian Mackenzie

Mission