LETTER: Protect the children

Re: Sex offender coming to Mission.

As a father of four children, including two under seven years of age, I’m disgusted by the decision to move a “repeat offender” who has a history of breaching conditions to Mission.

Why is the government protecting a predator who has a history of offences? What is the RCMP’s plan for protecting the community vs. the offender? Public safety needs to be the priority, not the protection of a “parasite.”

The community has a right to know about James Conway, his release conditions and residence to keep our community safe.

The RCMP and the Corrections Service are not capable of keeping an eye on Conway.

I do not want Conway in Mission. The authorities have an obligation to protect our children and community.

W. Berg

Mission