LETTER: Location is not appropriate

So Corrections Canada claims that the current residence of James Conway in Mission is appropriate?

From this new location, if you go south, down the hill, you end up at two elementary schools, one middle school, a daycare centre and a convenience store that predominantly services students.

If you go two blocks south, there is another daycare center.

If you go north, directly across the street is a high school. And 100 meters further down that side of the road is a private school bus stop.

Seventy-five feet from his driveway is a public transit bus stop which is used by students to said high school.

If you go east, his fence borders a gas station/convenience store frequented by students.

And for what its worth, there are two Pokemon Go sites within two blocks of this house.

I believe James Conway would disagree with Corrections Canada – this is not an appropriate location, it is an outstanding location for a pedophile at a high risk to re-offend.

A dozen opportunities for him to re-offend within a three block walk. I guess I just don’t understand Corrections’ reintegration program.

Al LaFontaine

Mission