LETTER: Keep pot smoke to yourself

I am sitting in my hot townhouse with all the windows closed tonight because my lovely neighbours are smoking pot.

I have talked to them and only received verbal abuse for my efforts. That was last summer. This summer has been no different. I have suggested they ingest the pot instead of smoking so that everyone else can enjoy the lovely summer evening.

The pot they are smoking makes me cough, upsets my stomach and gives me a headache. I doubt anyone has given a thought to those of us who don’t smoke pot and have a bad reaction to it.

The smell is also horrendous and I have noticed areas of Mission that reek at certain times of the day. It is high time that government gave serious consideration to the fact that not all voters want pot be used the way it is.

There are too many questions that need answering such as health concerns of non-users. A quick search of the Internet had articles describing the detriments of second hand pot smoke.

There needs to be public input to this health concern.

Louise Timoffee

Mission