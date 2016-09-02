LETTER: Publisher will be missed

I was sad and happy as I read the “Farewell and Thank You” article of Andrew Franklin in the Aug. 31 edition of the Abbotsford/Mission News.

Andrew has been serving as the publisher of The Mission and Abbotsford Black Press News Media for the past eight years.

I have gotten to know Andrew over the years through business and charity work. In my 37 years of business and being involved in charity work, I have become close with Black Press. Andrew, with no doubt, has helped educate me in getting the message out to the general public. This is not just from the business side but also from the community charity side.

Andrew is an outstanding, intelligent and hard-working man. He is definitely leaving a legacy in working with the community.

His work has traceable evidence that has helped enlighten businesses and charities to showcase their products and services by ways of effective advertising.

I am happy for Andrew as he takes up the challenge to focus on Black Press digital services and social media. I would like to take this opportunity to welcome our new publisher Carly Ferguson on behalf of Mission businesses, charities and foundations.

Ken Selvaraja

Mission