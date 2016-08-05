Mission’s Teagen Dunnett wins silver in Calgary

Mission’s Teagen Dunnett battles for the ball during the Female National Box Lacrosse Championships in Calgary late last month.

Ben Lypka

Abbotsford News

Mission’s Teagen Dunnett has returned home from Calgary with a new piece of hardware.

Dunnett, who plays for the Mission Minor Lacrosse Club, earned a silver medal as a part of Team B.C. at the Female National Box Lacrosse Championships late last month.

She suited up for Team B.C. starting on July 18, with B.C. battling Alberta and Ontario in the round robin. The team played a total of five round-robin games over the first three days of the event, winning twice and then moving on to the championship rounds on July 22 and 23.

B.C. defeated Alberta 4-2 in the opening round of the playoffs, and then lost to Ontario in the finals to close out the tournament.

Bennett recorded two goals during the event, including the opening goal in B.C.’s first round-robin win against Alberta. She also scored the team’s lone goal in the gold-medal loss to Ontario.

Dunnett, 12, was one of 20 females out of 66 to make the team after a strong showing at tryouts in Langley in June.

Her Mission Sasquatch Bantam A teammate Trace Recsky, also named to Team B.C., heads to the Male National Box Lacrosse Championships in Saskatoon, which wraps up on Saturday.

The goalie will man the nets as B.C. battles Ontario, Alberta, First Nations, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia and Manitoba. B.C. plays six round-robin games against every other club at the tournament, before the playoffs kick off.

Read next week’s edition of the Mission City Record for news on how Recksy and the Team B.C. bantam boys team fares in Saskatoon.