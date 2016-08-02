Mission players, coach lead team to bronze medal at summer games

Several Mission athletes helped the Fraser Valley field lacrosse squad finished with a record of 3-1 en route to a bronze medal at the BC Summer Games in Abbotsford.

The only loss was a close 9-8 decision to Fraser River in the semifinals.

“That one was a tough loss because the boys battled back from a four goal deficit to tie the game with just under two minutes remaining and to lose with just 15 seconds left in the game was difficult,” said head coach Harpreet Grewal.

The team bounced back with a resounding 14-1 victory in the bronze medal game over Coastal Vancouver.

“We were impressed with how resilient the team was. We told them after the semifinals that ‘this game is over, but the Games are not.’ They obviously heard the message,” said Grewal.

Mission members of the bronze winning Fraser Valley field lacrosse team included (from left to right) Sam Adams, Jude McAdie, Matthew Abbott, Josh Bramley, and head coach Harpreet Grewal.