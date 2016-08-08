Gaucher, Canada women's basketball start strong

Mission's Kim Gaucher drives to the lane during a game against Cuba at the FIBA Americas Women Championship. Gaucher and the Canadian women's basketball team is off to a hot start at the 2016 Olympics.

BY: BEN LYPKA/BLACK PRESS

Mission's Kim Gaucher and the Canadian women's basketball team is feeling it early at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Canada opened with a 10-point lead in the first quarter, and then cruised to a 90-68 win over China on Saturday.

Gaucher had a team-high 10 rebounds to go along with seven assists and three points in the win.

The team then battled Serbia in a see-saw battle today (Monday) that saw Canada pull off the 71-67 win. Serbia was up 40-32 at halftime, but Canada fought back to earn the win.

Gaucher collected eight points, six rebounds and three assists.

Canada battles Senegal on Wednesday, and then the United States on Friday to close out the preliminary round.

Gaucher, who plays in a professional league in France, attended Heritage Park Secondary school before moving on to the University of Utah where she became a star player and eventually had her number retired.

Continue checking The Mission Record online for ongoing coverage of local athletes at the 2016 Summer Olympics.