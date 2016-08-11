Gaucher, Canada women's basketball now 3-0

Mission's Kim Gaucher goes up for a jumper during Olympic action against Serbia on Monday.

BY: BEN LYPKA/BLACK PRESS

Mission's Kim Gaucher and the Canadian women's basketball team continues to roll at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

After posting wins over China and Serbia earlier, Canada battled Senegal on Wednesday and came out hot.

The Canucks jumped out to a seven point lead after the first quarter, en route to a 68-58 win.

Gaucher had seven points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal against Senegal.

Canada next takes on Senegal on the United States on Friday and Spain on Sunday to close out the preliminary round.

The top four teams in each group qualify for the playoff round, which begins on Aug. 16. The gold and bronze medal games for women's basketball occur on Aug. 20.

Gaucher, who plays in a professional league in France, attended Heritage Park Secondary school before moving on to the University of Utah, where she became a star player and eventually had her number retired.

She was a first-round pick of the Sacramento Monarchs of the WNBA, and played three seasons there. She also played professionally in Spain.

Gaucher has represented Canada on the international stage several times, winning a bronze at the 2009 FIBA Americas Women's Championship, and a silver at the 2013 event.

She also won gold at the 2015 Pan-Am Games event in Toronto.

Continue checking The Mission Record online for ongoing coverage of local athletes at the Games.