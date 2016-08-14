Mission hosting disc golf event

Mission's Eighteen Pastures hosts the BC disc golf doubles championship tournament on Sunday.

BY: BEN LYPKA/BLACK PRESS

The Fraser Valley Disc Golf Club is celebrating its 20th birthday, and is inviting the entire community to the party.

The 2016 BC Doubles Disc Golf Championship occurs at the Eighteen Pastures golf course in Mission on Sunday, with the top disc golfers in the province battling in B.C.'s largest disc golf doubles competition.

The event will be played in a brand new 20 hole course using the east side of the golf course.

Doubles disc golf events see both team members take a shot, and continue the course by choosing the better lie of the two shots.

Event organizers promise prize giveaways, a 50/50 draw and plenty of other surprises.

The event features $5,000 in cash and prizes to be shared with the winners.

Last year's championship saw 76 competitors from all across B.C. and Washington State duel over 36 holes.

Registration for the event begins early on Sunday morning, with the first golfers hitting the links at 9:30 a.m.

The event is expected to run until 5 p.m., with an awards ceremony following the final results.

For more on the event, visit discbc.com.