Disc golfers invade Mission

Aleesha Bird tees off during the 2016 BC Doubles Disc Golf Championships in Mission on Aug. 14.

BY: BEN LYPKA, BLACK PRESS

The 2016 BC Doubles Disc Golf Championship went down in Mission at the Eighteen Pastures golf course on Sunday, with dozens hitting the links.

Tournament director Brad Henderson said it was a successful event.

The event featured over $5,000 given away in cash and prizes to the winners on a brand new 20 hole course.

The following duos finished in the top three in their respective divisions:

Open

1st: Dave Brown and Hector Diakow – 113

2nd: Craig Sheather and Mike McMillan – 114

3rd: Miguel Omar Alvarado Guizar and Kingsley Ralling – 116

Masters

1st: Dan Laitsch and Dennis Dreger – 115

2nd: Mark Kilmer and Ron "Tron" Lidstrom – 121

3rd: Chad Harris and Ryan Hammerquist – 123

Women

1st: Briana Ainsley and Aleesha Bird – 134

2nd: Leanne Fulton and Oie Petrichuk – 137

3rd: Danica Milton and Jennifer Brett – 155

Advance

1st: Christian Vasquez and Justin Perez – 121

2nd: Eric Wendland and Brett Hislop – 122

2nd: Gerry Gauthier and Josh Piche – 122

Intermediate

1st: Taavi Plaan and Jeremy McLachian – 136

2nd: Benedict Canale and Dan MacMaster – 139

2nd: Mason Bentley and Eric Jaeger – 139