Disc golfers invade Mission
BY: BEN LYPKA, BLACK PRESS
The 2016 BC Doubles Disc Golf Championship went down in Mission at the Eighteen Pastures golf course on Sunday, with dozens hitting the links.
Tournament director Brad Henderson said it was a successful event.
The event featured over $5,000 given away in cash and prizes to the winners on a brand new 20 hole course.
The following duos finished in the top three in their respective divisions:
Open
1st: Dave Brown and Hector Diakow – 113
2nd: Craig Sheather and Mike McMillan – 114
3rd: Miguel Omar Alvarado Guizar and Kingsley Ralling – 116
Masters
1st: Dan Laitsch and Dennis Dreger – 115
2nd: Mark Kilmer and Ron "Tron" Lidstrom – 121
3rd: Chad Harris and Ryan Hammerquist – 123
Women
1st: Briana Ainsley and Aleesha Bird – 134
2nd: Leanne Fulton and Oie Petrichuk – 137
3rd: Danica Milton and Jennifer Brett – 155
Advance
1st: Christian Vasquez and Justin Perez – 121
2nd: Eric Wendland and Brett Hislop – 122
2nd: Gerry Gauthier and Josh Piche – 122
Intermediate
1st: Taavi Plaan and Jeremy McLachian – 136
2nd: Benedict Canale and Dan MacMaster – 139
2nd: Mason Bentley and Eric Jaeger – 139