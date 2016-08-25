Mission's Seal sisters off to Georgia

Alexia Seal (seen above in red from a match earlier this year) and her sister Victoria Seal (not pictured) are set to wear the red and white at the Cadet Wrestling World Championships in Tblisi, Georgia from Sept. 13 to 18.

Ben Lypka

Mission Record

Mission’s toughest wrestling duo is set to wear the red and white at the Cadet Wrestling World Championships in Tblisi, Georgia from Sept. 13 to 18.

Sisters Alexia and Victoria Seal were recently confirmed to join the team and continue what has been a strong 2016 for the pair.

The sisters dominated the BC high school wrestling championships in March, each winning their respective divisions and not even allowing a single point. They also excelled at the Cadet/Juvenile National Wrestling Championships in April. They both won gold medals in their respective divisions, and Alexia was awarded the 2015 National Female Cadet Wrestler of the Year.

Alexia was also nominated for the female high school athlete of the year by Sport BC for her efforts.

The pair are fresh off a solid performance at the Cadet Pan-Ams, with Alexia winning a bronze and Victoria just missing out on a medal. This year is the final year for Alexia at the Cadet age group, but Victoria has two more years to go.

It will mark the first appearance for Victoria at the World Championships, while Alexia will look to improve off an 11th place finish in 2015. She suffered a defeat to Russian wrestler Alexandra Skirenko at the 2015 event in Sarajevo.

The pair both train out of Burnaby with Coast Wrestling.

The event kicks off on Sept. 13, with opening ceremonies and qualifying matches for all the participants. Award ceremonies and the final banquet for all wrestlers is on Sept. 18.

For more information on the event, visit unitedworldwrestling.org/event/world-championship-4.