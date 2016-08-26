He's a real shooting star

Mission’s Andrew Donatelli won big at the 85th annual Pacific International Trapshooting Association Grand Pacific Championships.

Mission’s Andrew Donatelli scored 93 points in the 23 to 24.5 yard handicap division in the Grand Pacific Championship Handicap contest.

The event, which took place in Olympia, Washington in late-July, saw hundreds of shooters compete in 17 different shooting events.

Donatelli’s event, which involves competitors shooting 100 targets, saw 15 different divisions award championships. Winners received a $10 gold piece for their efforts.

For more information on the event, visit shootpita.com/grand-pacific-2016.