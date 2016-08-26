- Home
Sports
Mission Niners battled Chilliwack in exhibition football action
The Mission Niners pee wee football squad travelled to Chilliwack on Saturday to take part in an exhibition game against the Chilliwack Giants.
While it was a good effort for the local squad, the Mission side came out on the losing end of a 15-0 score.
The Niners’ regular season begins in September.
