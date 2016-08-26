Mission Niners battled Chilliwack in exhibition football action

The Mission Niners (red jerseys) pee wee football squad travelled to Chilliwack on Saturday to take part in an exhibition game against the Chilliwack Giants. The Niners lost the game 15-0.

While it was a good effort for the local squad, the Mission side came out on the losing end of a 15-0 score.

The Niners’ regular season begins in September.