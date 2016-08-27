- Home
Sports
Smoke Fire and Thunder: Huge event at Mission Raceway Park (with video)
Mission Raceway was roaring with action on the weekend. Racing continues on Sunday August 28.
Mission Raceway Park is hosting a huge event August 26-28.
Smoke, Fire and Thunder features some great racing action, including Jet Cars on Saturday night.
On Sunday there are time trials, promods and wheelstanders. Don't miss a great show.
