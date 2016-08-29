- Home
Sports
PHOTOS: A day at the races
Mission Raceway Park hosted some amazing racing on the weekend as the annual Smoke, Fire and Thunder event took place.
The annual Smoke, Fire and Thunder racing event attracted thousands of people to Mission Raceway Park on the weekend.
The event featured everything from jet cars to pro-mods.
See below for some great action shots.
