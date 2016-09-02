Mission's Brandon Wood wins fifth championship in a row

Brandon Wood won the Mission Tennis Club’s men’s singles championship for the fifth year in a row.

Brandon Wood is officially a five-time Mission men’s tennis champion.

The Mission Tennis Club held its men’s singles portion of their annual year-end tournament on Sunday at Centennial Park and Wood earned his title after a marathon match in the final.

Wood beat Ken Herar in one of the two semi-finals, while on the opposite side of the bracket Mico Alano defeated Pierre Robinson.

Wood and Alano then squared off in the tournament final, and four hours later Wood emerged as the champion.

Alano won the first set in a tie breaker 7-6, while Wood won the second set also in a 7-6 tie breaker. With both players battling cramps and muscle problems, the game kept going with Wood taking the third set 6-4 to win the title for the fifth straight year.

The format was round-robin, with a total of 12 competitors battling it out. The weather co-operated all the way until the final, which was moved to the Abbotsford tennis bubble.

Next up will be the men’s and woman’s doubles on Sunday at the Mission tennis courts. Also in September is the women’s singles tournament on Sept. 5, and the mixed-doubles tournament on Sept. 11.

Registration for the mixed doubles tournament is still open for all interested participants. For more information contact Mark at 604-826-2586.