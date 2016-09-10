Tennis doubles champions crowned in Mission

Ben Lypka

Mission Record

It was time for doubles players to shine at the annual Mission Tennis Club’s men’s and women’s doubles tournament held at Centennial Park on Sunday.

The men’s draw saw the team of Brandon Wood and Les Crocket, along with the duo of Ted Bryde and Trever Maris each beat a pair of teams to advance to the final match.

The final saw the teams split the first two sets, which led to a third and final set to determine the 2016 champion. Bryde and Maris built up a 4-0 lead, only to see Wood and Crocket battle back and force the final into a tiebreaker. Wood and Crocket pulled through in the extra games to take the title with an 8-6 win.

The woman’s doubles division saw perennial champs Val Gervais and Jane Thourup win the title in two straight sets (6-0, 6-2) over Anne-Marie Hall and Terry Johnston.

Next up is the mixed doubles tournament scheduled for Sunday at Centennial Park. For more info on that event, call 604-826-2586.