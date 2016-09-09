September Sizzle at Mission Raceway Park

Mission resident Robbie Arthur in his #67 Lazer MK2 formula vee will be racing at the Mission Raceway Park road course Sept. 10 to 11 at the Sports Car Club of B.C.’s September Sizzle race weekend.

With only two race weekends remaining in the 2016 season Arthur who is sitting in fourth place in the 2016 championship standings will be trying to gain as many points as possible to try and move up the standings as he is currently only 11 points out of second place.

For more information, visit missionraceway.com.