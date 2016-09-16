  • Connect with Us

Mission Outlaws start season with 2-0 record

The Mission Outlaws are 2-0 to start the season on the right foot. - Bob Friesen Photos
  • by  Mission BC
  • Mission BC posted Sep 16, 2016 at 10:00 AM

The defending league champion Mission Outlaws are undefeated early in the new season.

The local hockey club has won both of its regular season games and are looking to improve to 3-0 tonight (Friday, Sept. 16) as the travel to Abbotsford to take on the Pilots.

The Outlaws next home game is tomorrow (Saturday, Sept. 17) at 6:45 p.m. at the Mission Leisure Centre against the Grandview Steelers.

