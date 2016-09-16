- Home
Sports
Mission Outlaws start season with 2-0 record
The Mission Outlaws are 2-0 to start the season on the right foot.
The defending league champion Mission Outlaws are undefeated early in the new season.
The local hockey club has won both of its regular season games and are looking to improve to 3-0 tonight (Friday, Sept. 16) as the travel to Abbotsford to take on the Pilots.
The Outlaws next home game is tomorrow (Saturday, Sept. 17) at 6:45 p.m. at the Mission Leisure Centre against the Grandview Steelers.
