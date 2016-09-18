Mark and Val Gervais win Mission mixed doubles tennis title

Mark and Val Gervais took home the Mission Tennis Club's mixed doubles championship.

The team of Mark and Val Gervais is on top of the Mission mixed doubles mountain.

The duo took home the mixed doubles championship at the Mission Tennis Club’s year-end mixed doubles tournament, which took place at Centennial Park in Mission on Saturday.

Teams participated in round robin action to kick off the day, with the twosome of Brandon Wood and Regene McDonnell going undefeated until they met Eric Rex and Terry Johnson, who beat them 6-3.

The Gervais team had to win their final match over Rex and Johnson to reach the final, and they did by posting a 6-3 win. That result set up the best-of-three final, which saw Rex and Johnson battle the Gervais team for the crown.

The two plus hour final saw the Gervais team win in straight sets, 6-4 and 6-4.

The mixed doubles tournament closes the calendar for competitive tournaments for the Mission Tennis Club in 2016. The tennis club will continue playing through the fall weather permitting.